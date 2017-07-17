Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive a prize pack with four tickets the July 30 Tulsa Drillers game

Tulsa--This week we are giving away five sets of four tickets to the July 30th Tulsa Drillers game plus a lunchbox full of prizes.

2 Works for You partners with Drillers to present 2017 $2 Tuesdays & Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

Watch your Tulsa Drillers baseball team take on the Arkansas Travelers July 30th at 7:05 p.m. The prize pack comes with four game ticket vouchers, some Drillers souvenirs, 2 Works for You hat, lunchbox, and more.

It's Super Hero & Princess Day at ONEOK Field! The first 500 kids 12 and under to enter through the Oil Derrick or Arvest entrances on Brady Street will receive a Hornsby backpack/cape.

ENTER HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS

This contest begins Monday, July 17 at 11:00 a.m. through Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $50.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m. on July 28 or the tickets will be forfeited.

