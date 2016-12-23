Watch 2 Win: Five winners to receive a pair of Cirque Dreams Holidaze tickets at Tulsa PAC Nov. 29

TULSA--We gave away five pairs of tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Tulsa PAC November 29.

The show is at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center November 29th and 30th. Cirque Dreams Holidaze tickets are on sale now.

Presented by Celebrity Attractions, Cirque Dreams lights up the 2016 holiday season with its critically acclaimed holiday stage extravaganza... Cirque Dreams Holidaze... a new cirque show...Broadway musical... and family Christmas spectacular all in one! Hailed by The New York Daily News as a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload & so full of energy it could end our dependence on oil!"

Be amazed by this holiday spectacle with over 300 costumes, 20 acts and 30 artists from every corner of the globe. Many of these acts have been featured on America’s Got Talent and similar TV shows in other countries making Cirque Dreams Holidaze the greatest variety show on the planet!

This contest ended Friday, November 18, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $90 each.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Thursday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and before 3:00 p.m.

This contest is sponsored by Celebrity Attractions.

WINNERS:

Judy Hamilton

Bill Epps

Dwayna Helm

Ashley Salazar

Cindy Spitler

