Watch 2 Win: Five winners to each receive a pair of tickets to the Extraordinary Women Conference
11:55 AM, Jan 6, 2017
TULSA--This week, we are giving away five pairs of tickets to the Extraordinary Women Conference which takes place at the Mabee Center the weekend of March 3rd and 4th.
This conference is devoted to empowering women and bringing out the natural leaders within them. Speakers include authors Julie Clinton and Angela Thomas, best-selling author Shelia Walsh, pastor Kasey Van Norman, Hollywood Producer Shelene Bryan and Doctor Rick Rigsby who now devotes his full attention to empowering people worldwide.