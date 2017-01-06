Watch 2 Win: Five winners to each receive a pair of tickets to the Extraordinary Women Conference

TULSA--This week, we are giving away five pairs of tickets to the Extraordinary Women Conference which takes place at the Mabee Center the weekend of March 3rd and 4th.

This conference is devoted to empowering women and bringing out the natural leaders within them. Speakers include authors Julie Clinton and Angela Thomas, best-selling author Shelia Walsh, pastor Kasey Van Norman, Hollywood Producer Shelene Bryan and Doctor Rick Rigsby who now devotes his full attention to empowering people worldwide.

Tickets for the Extraordinary Women Conference are on sale now.

This contest begins January 9 and ends January 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The value on this prize is $218 each.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Thursday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by Thursday, March 2, 2017.

This contest is sponsored by Extraordinary Women.

