Watch 2 Win: Five passes to Darryl Starbird's National Rod and Custom Show February 17-19, 2017

TULSA--This week we are giving away five sets of tickets to Darryl Starbird's Rod and Custom Show in the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square February 17-19.

Discount tickets available in advance online at www.starbirdcarshows.com. The value on this prize is $100.

Show Times:

Friday, Feb. 17: 12pm - 11pm

Saturday, Feb. 18: 10am - 11pm

Sunday, Feb. 19: 10am - 6pm

CLICK HERE TO ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest begins Monday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. and ends Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Thursday or Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This contest is sponsored by Darryl Starbird's National Rod and Custom Show..

