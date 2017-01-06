Taniya Wright, 2 Works for You Today anchor

Hello, Tulsa!

I'm excited to be part of the 2 Works for You Today morning team and help you get your day started!

Before moving to Tulsa, I anchored the Noon, 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscast at WHAG in Hagerstown, Maryland. Prior to that, I worked as a producer on the morning newscast at WFLA in Tampa, Florida.

I graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in Mass Communications.

I am very involved with animal rescue organizations. While in Maryland, I participated in two Polar Bear Plunges, raising thousands of dollars for the Humane Society of Washington Co.

I'm also very involved with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, an organization very near to my heart that helps the children of fallen Special Operations soldiers attend college. I have spoken at several fundraising events across the United States for the foundation.

When I’m not in the newsroom, I enjoy traveling, seeing musicals, trying new restaurants and meeting new people.

I love to connect with viewers on social media. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter.

You can also email me at taniya.wright@kjrh.com.