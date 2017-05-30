Mycah Hatfield joined the 2 Works For You Team as a Reporter in May of 2017.

Originally from Houston, Mycah made her way up to the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in journalism from Gaylord College in 2014.

Her career began at KATC in Lafayette, La. During her time there, Mycah was part of award winning coverage on the Grand Theater shooting, the shooting death of Alton Sterling and the subsequent shooting of the Baton Rouge Police Officers and the historic flood in southern Louisiana in August of 2016. Mycah was also awarded the Golden Heart Award by the Louisiana Humane Society for her continued work with animal cruelty.

She is excited to be back in the Sooner State and plans to attend as many Thunder Basketball and Sooner Football games as possible.