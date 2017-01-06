Kirsten Horne, 2 Works for You Storm Shield morning meteorologist

I am excited to join the 2 Works For You weather team as the morning meteorologist Monday through Friday.

My goal is to help you wake up and get out the door each morning with the information you need on our ever-changing weather here in Oklahoma.

Many people in this business, including myself, get that “itch” for TV and covering weather early in life. When I was in elementary and middle school I couldn’t stop watching the weather on TV and outside on the porch. I ended up spending a good amount of time shadowing the chief meteorologist at our local NBC station in San Antonio during high school, before finally jetting off to college to get my degree!

My first degree was from Baylor University where I earned a B.A. in Communications and Journalism. During my time there I interned at multiple news stations at both the local and national level, mostly notably for Good Morning America during the Fall of 2006. While at GMA I assisted in various projects for broadcast, including an organizational project for Diane Sawyer while she was in North Korea shedding light on the culture and families in the region.

After I returned from New York, I knew I appreciated news and loved the culture of the newsroom, but my heart kept pulling me back to weather. It was during my senior year as a weather producer for KXXV in Waco, Texas that I decided I wanted to further my career in meteorology. I went on to earn a B.S. in Meteorology from the University of the Incarnate Word. During my final year at U.I.W. I accepted a job at KAVU in Victoria, Texas as the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter.

From there, I started my jump across the country covering everything from tornado outbreaks in east Tennessee to severe hail and snowstorms in Colorado. I worked for WBIR in Knoxville for two years before jumping to the weekend meteorologist at KMGH our Scripps station in Denver.

My travels now bring me back to Tulsa, where I am excited to cover some of our country’s craziest severe weather. I was born and raised a Texan, so I am not far from where I grew up. My sweet goldendoodle puppy, Griffey, and I are excited to call Tulsa our new home!