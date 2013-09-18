TULSA - Let's get this up front and out there.

Brett loves snow. He loves forecasting snow. He loves playing in it. He loves watching Winter storms develop and then playing in the snow with his two boys Seth and Aaron.

Brett is an Emmy award-winning weathercaster with more than 20 years of experience. He joined KJRH Channel 2 as Storm Shield Weather Meteorologist Sept. 23, 2013.



Most recently, Brett was the morning meteorologist at our Scripps-owned television station in Kansas City. He had been with 41 Action News since 2002.



A graduate of Western Kentucky University, Brett majored in meteorology. He also holds a degree in Broadcasting from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.



Brett holds the American Meteorological Society's Seal of Approval, as well as the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

He's been a contributor for NBC Nightly News and The Today Show, and in 2012 he won an Emmy award for a severe weather special called, “Surviving the Storm.” Brett has also received numerous AP awards and honorable mentions for weather and feature reporting.

Brett is a cat person. He and his wife of 22 years, Sherri, have two cats. Parker is a black and white tabby and Whiskers is a gray rescue cat.

When he doesn't have his head in the clouds, Brett enjoys running. He has completed the Kansas City marathon twice, finishing the the 2008 race in 4 hours and 50 minutes.

Brett is looking forward to making Tulsa his new home with his family. He's open to suggestions on best places to dine, play and be entertained so let him know on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/brettanthonykjrh, or Twitter, https://twitter.com/TheBrettAnthony.

We're also welcoming Brett to Tulsa by giving away a $4,000 safe room to one lucky winner. For more information go to www.kjrh.com/contests or click on the Enter to Win story on our smartphone app Sept. 23.