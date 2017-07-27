Peanut butter drive collects over 1K pounds to benefit Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA – The successful 2 Works for You peanut butter drive returned for the third year to benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

This year's peanut butter drive was from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in front of our station. We collected 1,594 pounds of peanut butter and $820 cash. The money was matched by the Masonic Lodge, so the monetary donations alone provided 6,650 meals!

2 Works for You anchors, reporters and volunteers from the Food Bank were curbside at the 2 Works for You studios on Brookside at 37th and Peoria accepting donations.

"We’re grateful for the partnership with 2 Works for You again this year to help collect peanut butter in our community,” said Eileen Bradshaw, executive director of the Food Bank. “Last year, we were able to serve 7,622 meals to the community after the one-day drive. We are thankful to our neighbors for rallying around this effort to help feed local families.”

Thanks to 2 Works For You viewers, last year the station raised 3,050 pounds of peanut butter plus $1,270 during the drive.

The Food Bank can accept any and all peanut butter collected and will offer it to their 450 Partner Programs in Eastern Oklahoma. Most of the peanut butter will go to low-income students and their families.

Protein-packed items are the most-needed items at the Food Bank and help ensure families have access to nutritious food for their children.

