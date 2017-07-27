Food 2 Veterans broke one-day food drive records with the help of Broken Arrow and Jenks

TULSA - Thank you to everyone who donated their time and money for area veterans.

2 Works for You and co-sponsors, Jenks Riverwalk, County Line Shopping Center, Sky Fitness, and White River Fish Market and Restaurant hosted a one-day Food 2 Veterans food drive along with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in two locations on June 1st.

Who will donated more food? Broken Arrow or Jenks? It was so close! Broken Arrow just edged out Jenks. Here's the breakdown of numbers:

Broken Arrow: $361=1,444 meals, 4,106 pounds of food=3,422 meals, TOTAL 4,866 meals.

Jenks: $107=428 meals, 4,072 pounds of food=3,393 meals, TOTAL 3,821 meals.

In total, our community donated a 8,687 meals for veterans. Proceeds will benefit the the Food Bank's veterans programs which include BRRX4VETS and The Coffee Bunker.

You can continue to make donations. These are the types of food most in demand:

Canned meat

Packaged, non-perishable meals

Soups

Peanut Butter

Pasta/sauce

Rice

Beans

BRRX4Vets is a rapid re-housing program funded by the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grant. BRRX4Vets uses the housing first model to provide temporary intervention and short term assistance to low-income veteran families who are homeless or facing eviction.

The Coffee Bunker offers a wide range of programs, from Arts & Crafts to Fighting Addiction support groups. Each day up to 90 veterans and service members drop by Coffee Bunker to get together, use computers, access Wi-Fi, enjoy games and group activities, watch television or just hang out.

