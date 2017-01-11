Food 2 Families: Green Country Donates over $18,000 to Community Food Bank of Eastern OK

TULSA – Green Country residents gave a record-breaking amount of food and monetary donations during the 16th annual Food 2 Families food drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

During the month-long drive, which kicked off on November 16, 2016 at the 2 Works for You studios and continued at Reasor's stores, our community donated over 91,644 pounds of food and an incredible $17,458.17 in monetary gifts. $16,574.17 was donated at Reasor's locations and $884 was given during the one-day drive at the 2 Works for You studios. George Kaiser Family Foundation matched $2,308.84 in donations.

In total, the amount donated is equivalent to 155,438 meals. Thank you so much for donating during this food drive for to help your neighbors in need.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE FOOD 2 FAMILIES KICK OFF EVENT

All non-perishable food items will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma that works with a network of 450 partner programs in 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. These programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs and senior citizen centers. Through this network, the Food Bank provides the equivalent of more than 339,000 meals each week.

