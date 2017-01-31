EEO Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report ("Report") is to comply with Section 73.2080c (6) of the FCC's 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station(s): KJRH-TV and (Communities of License) and is required to be placed in the public inspection files of these stations, and posted on their websites, if they have websites.

The information contained in the report linked shown below covers the time period beginning February 1, 2016 up to and including January 31, 2017.

The FCC's 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station(s) comprising the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment source(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.208c (1) (ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number.

3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

4.Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies, and

5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080c (2) of the FCC rules.

VIEW THE FULL REPORT HERE